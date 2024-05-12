(MENAFN) During a media briefing, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, alleged that the United States is actively seeking to disrupt India's internal political landscape, particularly during its ongoing parliamentary elections. Zakharova criticized what she deemed as "unfounded accusations" by the United States against India regarding alleged religious freedom violations, attributing them to a lack of understanding of India's cultural and historical context.



Zakharova further asserted that such criticisms from the US reflect a neocolonial mentality reminiscent of past imperialist eras. She went on to criticize a recent report by The Washington Post that included India among a list of "repressive regimes," stating that it is difficult to find a more repressive regime than the one in Washington itself.



Regarding United States allegations of Indian involvement in an attempted assassination in New York, Zakharova emphasized the absence of reliable evidence provided by Washington to support these claims. She condemned the spread of speculation without concrete proof, particularly in sensitive matters such as this.



The Washington Post report identified Vikram Yadav, an officer of India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), as the alleged orchestrator of the assassination attempt. The target, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, is a prominent figure in the Khalistan movement, which advocates for an independent Sikh state within India. New Delhi dismissed the report as "speculative and irresponsible." Zakharova's statements highlight Russia's support for India and its condemnation of perceived United States interference in its internal affairs.

