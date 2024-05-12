Globe`s largest election is being conquered by domestic Instagram star

(MENAFN) In India's sprawling electoral landscape, a new phenomenon is reshaping political messaging and outreach: the rise of Instagram influencers. One such influencer is Neil Shakya, a 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, whose Instareels resonate with his 353,000 followers across the state, proudly showcasing his Hindu identity and promoting political preferences through a lucrative deal with a non-party entity supportive of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



What sets Shakya and his counterparts apart is their strategic utilization of decentralized messaging platforms like Instagram and YouTube, marking a departure from the BJP's previous reliance on Facebook in 2014 and WhatsApp in 2019. In the current 2024 national election campaign, political parties and their rivals alike are leveraging the power of 'micro-influencers' from smaller towns, recognizing their influence among youth and first-time voters.



The Election Commission of India (ECI) reports a staggering 18.2 million first-time voters on its electoral rolls, with an additional 197 million voters aged between 18 and 29, including 20 million newcomers in this age bracket. Capitalizing on this demographic shift, political entities are tapping into India's vast social media user base, with Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube emerging as key battlegrounds for shaping public opinion.



India's dominance in the social media sphere is undeniable, with Meta-owned platforms boasting millions of users: Instagram (229 million), WhatsApp (535 million), and Facebook (315 million). Meanwhile, YouTube, under Google's umbrella, commands a staggering 462 million users in the country. With Statista projecting India's influencer market to exceed USD300 million by 2025, the allure of social media as a potent tool for political engagement and persuasion is undeniable.



According to industry insiders, Instagram's appeal lies in its inherently positive nature, particularly evident in the upbeat content shared through platforms like Instareels. This positivity, coupled with the authenticity and relatability of content creators, holds significant sway over young audiences, particularly women.



As the electoral landscape continues to evolve, the influence of Instagram influencers is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping political narratives and mobilizing voter sentiment, underscoring the evolving dynamics of digital democracy in India.

