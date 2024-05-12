Arab Summit Preparatory Meeting Handles Socioeconomic Ramifications Of Palestine Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 12 (KUNA) -- Socioeconomic ramifications of Israeli aggression on Palestine and joint Arab developmental work were discussed during the preparatory socioeconomic council ministerial meeting for the 33rd Arab Summit in Manama.

The meeting, taking place on Sunday, was chaired by Bahraini Minister of Finance Sheikh Salman bin Khalifah and attended by Kuwaiti delegation headed by Ambassador to Bahrain Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Sabah and Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abulghiet.

The Ministers discussed agenda submitted by the high officials meeting that was held yesterday Saturday.

On the agenda is a host of proposed topics including; Developments on the Arab Free Trade Area, Arab customs union, youth and peace strategy as well as technical training and education strategy, water security and Arab tourism.

Project on new social contract; dialogue towards safe fair and sustainable future, mechanisms connecting social development establishment to League, and suggestion put for by League's secretariat on Arab vision 2045, are all tabled topics.

Several issues have been proposed by Gulf States including Saudi topics on health sector and cybersecurity, Bahrain memorandum on financial technology and digitalization, and UAE women economic empowerment suggestion. (end)

