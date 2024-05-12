Delhi director starts election campaign following release from prison

(MENAFN) Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and leader of the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has swiftly re-entered the fray of India's parliamentary election campaign, mere hours after being granted a 21-day bail by the Supreme Court. Kejriwal, who faces corruption charges but has not been convicted, wasted no time in resuming his political activities, denouncing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



In a passionate address to supporters in New Delhi, Kejriwal vehemently refuted the allegations against him, asserting that he is the target of a politically motivated vendetta orchestrated by the BJP. Accusing the BJP of employing authoritarian tactics to suppress his party, Kejriwal rallied his followers to "save the country from dictatorship" and vowed to continue fighting against injustice.



Kejriwal's swift return to the campaign trail also saw him challenge the BJP's stance on the retirement age of political leaders. Referencing Modi's own past statements advocating for leaders over the age of 75 to relinquish administrative roles, Kejriwal called for Modi's resignation, suggesting that it would pave the way for Union Minister Amit Shah to assume the prime ministerial position.



Amidst a flurry of political rhetoric and accusations, Kejriwal's resurgence in the election campaign underscores the high stakes and intense competition characterizing India's political landscape. As the nation braces for the upcoming elections, Kejriwal's bold assertions and strategic maneuvers signal a continuation of the spirited political discourse that defines Indian democracy.

