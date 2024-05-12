America demands responsibility from India over supposed NY killing plot

(MENAFN) The United States ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, has reiterated calls for "accountability" from New Delhi regarding an alleged plot to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. Pannun, who heads the organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and advocates for an independent state called Khalistan, has been designated as a terrorist by the Indian government.



Speaking at an event organized by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Garcetti underscored the gravity of the alleged assassination attempt, labeling it a "red line" for Washington. This sentiment echoes Garcetti's earlier remarks in April, where he emphasized the significance of the case in an interview with news agency ANI.



United States federal prosecutors have implicated a New Delhi official in the foiled assassination plot, as detailed in their indictment issued last November. Additionally, Nikhil Gupta, a businessman from New Delhi, has been charged with attempting to hire a hitman to carry out the murder. Gupta's arrest in the Czech Republic and pending extradition to the United States further underscore the seriousness of the allegations.



Despite New Delhi's rejection of the accusations and its assertion that "extrajudicial killings" are not part of its policy, the Indian government has established a high-level committee to investigate "relevant aspects" of the case.



Ambassador Garcetti emphasized that the United States administration views the demand for accountability in this matter as paramount, given its implications for American citizens and the need to uphold core principles. He stressed that if any connections to state actors are uncovered, there must be consequences and accountability.



The allegations and subsequent investigations surrounding the alleged assassination plot have heightened tensions between the US and India, underscoring the complexities of bilateral relations and the delicate balance between security concerns and diplomatic engagements. As the investigation unfolds, the international community awaits further developments and resolutions in this high-profile case.

