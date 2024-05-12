Kuwaiti-Hosted Charity Event In London Part Of 125Th Kuwaiti-British Partnership Anniv.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Embassy in London hosted, and patronized, late Saturday an international charity event as part of the 125th anniversary of the Kuwait-British partnership.

Mayor of Kensington Councilor Preety Hudd, and her deputy Dori Schmetterling, Kuwait Ambassador to the United Kingdom Bader Al-Awadhi, attended the ceremony, in addition to Ambassadors and representatives of number of countries, including Mexico, Kenya, Tajikistan, Magnolia, Maldives, Pakistan, Morocco, and Algeria.

On the occasion, Ambassador Al-Awadhi expressed his pride and happiness of hosting and patronizing such sublime charitable, humanitarian, and cultural event.

In a speech delivered before the guests, Kuwait Ambassador stressed the importance of spreading the principles of understanding and dialogue between the countries of the world, considering culture as one of the important bridges promote human values worldwide.

On her part, mayor of Kensington Councilor Preety Hudd praised such gesture form the Kuwaiti Embassy and the keenness of Kuwaiti Ambassador to attend, personally, such an event, which is considered the first of its kind to be held in the United Kingdom.

Various cultural activities were presented during the event, including displays of national traditional costumes and popular foods.

The proceeds from the ceremony and exhibition will go to charitable organizations, including the Felix Association, which is concerned with preserving food and nutritional materials and distributing them to the poor and needy.

The ceremony was organized in coordination with the Young Diplomats Association in London, the International Hospitals Group, and Cleveland Specialized Hospital in London. (end)

