Voltas & Voltas Beko unveil special Consumer Offers for the Summer of 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 9th May, 2024: Voltas Limited, the undisputed market leader for Room Air Conditioners in India, is geared up to offer ultimate comfort in the summer season by unveiling their Summer Offer. The offers will contain an exciting array of irresistible deals on select Voltas and Voltas Beko products. As a trusted brand known for innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Voltas is thrilled to announce these exclusive summer offers to help seamless home upgradation and enhance the spirit of summer. These exclusive offers are valid from 1st April to 30th June 2024 across all Voltas authorized dealers in India.



As the summer season peaks, customers look forward to upgrading their cooling appliances to create a comfortable environment at home and offices. With the Summer Offer from Voltas, customers can now avail up to instant cashback on a wide range of Air Conditioners, Air Coolers, Refrigerators, Dishwashers, Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens and other products of Voltas and Voltas Beko. The company is also offering an attractive zero down payment options, making it easier than ever for customers to upgrade their homes with top-of-the-line appliances. With a fixed EMI of just Rs. 1,088 per month, customers can enjoy the convenience and comfort of Voltas products without compromising on their budget. For customers looking for a more flexible payment option, Voltas has introduced long-term EMIs for up to 18 months. The customers can get an instant cashback offer of up to 17.5% on select credit and debit cards across Voltas and Voltas Beko products as well. This would enable customers to spread out their payments and enjoy the benefits of using Voltas appliances.



The extended warranty of up to 5 years on exchange on select products is an add-on offer that can be availed by the consumers. This assures the customer that they can rely on the durability and reliability of Voltas appliances for years to come. Additionally, the Summer Offer includes a lifetime warranty on the inverter compressor, ensuring that customers receive the highest level of quality and performance.



Commenting on the Summer Offer, Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO, Voltas Limited said, “We have a uptick in consumer demand this season and expect a continued growth for the rest of the season. To meet this growing demand of the consumers, Voltas is happy to launch its Summer Offer which ensures cost savings while offering intelligent solutions suited for the consumers. With our products, we seek to offer comfort and convenience to our customers by providing a wide variety of cashbacks and financing options at all our authorized outlets.”







