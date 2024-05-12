ABP News Launches 'Narendra Bhai' Docu-Series - An Unparalleled Dive into the Life of India's Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, May 10, 2024 – ABP News, one of India’s leading Hindi news channels, is set to launch an exceptional documentary-series titled "Narendra Bhai", offering an unparalleled dive into the life of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Scheduled to premiere on May 11th, the series will comprise five episodes airing every Saturday at 9 PM, with repeat broadcasts on Sundays at 10 PM.



"Narendra Bhai" promises to bring unheard stories and untold tales from people you haven't met before, shedding light on the Prime Minister's youth, adulthood, and the unwavering spirit that has driven him throughout his life's journey. From the humble streets of Vadnagar to the corridors of power in New Delhi, the series aims to capture the essence of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's story, a perfect mix of purpose, perseverance, an unending love for the country and a fire to fight for better change. The show will be hosted by the renowned actor and voice-over artist Sharad Kelkar.



The making of 'Narendra Bhai' signifies a significant achievement, presenting a distinctive portrayal of the Prime Minister's life. The documentary-series offers perspectives from those intimately familiar with his journey, illuminating narratives of resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to the nation.



ABP News has consistently excelled in delivering content that not only educates but also motivates, spotlighting the trajectories of visionary leaders who influence the nation's story. With an ongoing dedication to innovative content and programming, ABP News seeks to inspire viewers, instilling a profound sense of empowerment and motivation to contribute positively to the nation's advancement.







