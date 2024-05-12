(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, May 10, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading Farm Equipment company and the world’s largest tractor manufacturer by volume signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to conduct two Pilots under the Drone Didi Yojna. Launched earlier this year, the scheme aims to train 15,000 women to operate drones for agricultural purposes such as fertiliser sowing, crop monitoring and seed sowing, thereby creating new livelihood opportunities for women through imparting skills in new technology areas.



Under this partnership, Mahindra and MSDE will conduct two pilots at National Skill Training Institutes (NSTI) at Hyderabad and Noida to skill 500 women in exclusive batches of 20 women only. The 15-day curriculum approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation will be delivered through RPTO (Remote Pilot Training Organisation) instructors at these Centers.



Speaking about the initiative, Dr Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group said: “Aligned with our Rise philosophy, the Mahindra Group is committed to empowering the women with the skills necessary to join the workforce and achieve financial independence. The pilot under the Drone Didi Yojana represents a first-of-its-kind convergence of women, farming, and technology. We are absolutely delighted to provide technology training to grassroots women and ensure that agriculture is equipped for the future.“



"We are excited to announce our partnership with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., leveraging their agricultural expertise for comprehensive training. Two NSTIs in Hyderabad and Noida have been chosen for the pilot program, with the goal of empowering rural women in agriculture. This collaboration advances our mission of upskilling women for nation-building, particularly through the successful implementation of the Drone Didi program in empowering women in emerging trades. I firmly believe that this collaboration with Mahindra will advance our vision, equipping women with the skills needed to contribute to nation-building. Building on our past successful collaborations with leading technology industry partners, this initiative represents the beginning of many collaborative projects with Mahindra. Through rigorous training methodologies and hands-on learning experiences, we will equip our students with the practical skills and competencies required to excel in their chosen fields and make meaningful contributions to the nation's socio-economic growth," says Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE.



Within this partnership, the NSTIs will provide infrastructure for running the training programme, hostel for participants and tap into local Women Self Help Groups and NGOs to mobilise participation. Mahindra Group will provide initial set-up support through simulation machinery/drones, simulator controller, simulator software, Desktop computer with i5 Processor and trainers, and meet the operating costs for the duration of the Pilot project, including the cost of DGCA License Holder Instructors at the centres.



The learnings and outcomes from the Pilot project will assist MSDE in scaling up the Drone Didi Yojana at identified NSTIs/ITIs across the country. As a further support to the intent of the Drone Didi Yojana, Mahindra will soon roll out Drone training for women at the company’s skilling centres at Zaheerabad, Telangana and Nagpur, Maharashtra.







MENAFN12052024005232011781ID1108202691