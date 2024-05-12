LG ELECTRONICS CONTINUES ITS VIBRANT PARTNERSHIP WITH KOREAN CULTURAL CENTRE INDIA TO BRING THE THRILL OF KPOP TO INDIAN YOUTH

(MENAFN- Avian We) NEW DELHI, May 10th, 2024: LG Electronics, one of the leading consumer durable brands in India, standing at the threshold of its 27th Anniversary in India, announces the third edition of All India KPOP Contest 2024 in collaboration with Korean Cultural Centre India (KCC). The online registration window for the All-India K-Pop Contest 2024 opens on May 17th and continues until June 21st.



Building on the phenomenal success of last two editions, which saw over 11,000 enthusiastic participants, the 2024 contest promises an even bigger and more exciting stage for aspiring K-Pop stars across India. The competition consists of four rounds: online, regional, semi-finale and grand finale:



• First round (Online): Participants from across the country will submit their vocal cover in Korean and dance choreography of K-POP songs and uploading the videos on the K-POP Contest website. Participants will also get a discount coupon of LG XBOOM.

• Second round (Regional): Selected participants will be qualified for the regional round which is to be conducted across 11 cities. Winners of the regional round, 1 vocal and 1 dance from each city will reach the semi-final round.

• Third round (Semi-final): Selected participants will qualify for the semi finale round in September.

• Fourth round (Grand finale): Winners of the semi-final will move to the final round that consists of special performances by winners of K-POP event held previously and musical performance by popular K-Pop bands.



Hong Ju Jeon, MD-LG ELECTRONICS India said “We are excited to bring back the All India K-POP Contest to India and provide a platform for young generation to showcase their talent. Through this multi city and multi-phase event, we wish to convey the message Life’s Good to younger individuals, inspiring and encouraging them to approach life with an optimistic attitude. As we celebrate the young talent, we spread the profound meaning of our brand promise ‘Life’s Good’, bringing people from diverse background together and further strengthening relations between Korea and India.”



The partnership between LG Electronics and Korean Cultural Centre goes beyond the contest – it embodies a shared vision of spreading joy and optimism, encapsulated by LG's brand direction and visual identity, which sheds more light on the value of ‘Life’s Good’. It celebrates the vibrancy and optimism of Gen Z. This K-Pop contest embodies that spirit, providing a platform for young Indians to express themselves through their love for K-Pop music and dance. Embracing the spirit of positivity and empowerment, LG has embarked on a mission to connect with Gen Z community through campaigns that inspire and uplift.





