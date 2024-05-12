FDF organises workshop titled ‘How to build a strong relationship with my children’

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, 09 May 2024: Family Development Foundation (FDF) organised a workshop titled ‘How to build a strong relationship with my children’, with an aim to support its objective of enhancing parental education skills among individuals. Over 220 individuals participated in the workshop, which focussed on strengthening children’s personality, enhancing their communication skills, as well as helping identify contemporary tools that have an impact on cohesion with children.





Mona Alzayed, presented the workshop, highlighting the need to forge strong relationships with children by leveraging best methods and tools that have the potential to impart optimal education.



She said: “Being a child alongside your children and exploring various family games is crucial for fostering strong relationships and understanding the unique personalities of each child.” She further stressed on the significance of regular family meetings as a valuable method for educational opportunities, nurturing accountability, maturity, responsibility, cooperation, and problem-solving skills in children as they navigate life’s challenges.





She added: “Children should be encouraged to embrace a range of values that empower them in life and aid in the development of their individual personalities. These include mutual respect, a sense of importance and belonging, the ability to think critically and provide thoughtful solutions, problem-solving skills, self-expression and the practice of brainstorming.”





She highlighted the significance of family meetings and gatherings in cultivating a positive family environment that fosters good attitudes, gratitude and appreciation among children. These gatherings facilitate mutual support in facing challenges and aid in both present and future life planning.



Additionally, she further discussed the distinction between firmness and bullying, emphasising that firmness involves standing by decisions and principles agreed upon with the children, remaining focused on the decision itself rather than targeting individuals.





