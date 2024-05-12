Today's market analysis on behalf of Ahmed Negm Head of Market Research MENA at XS.com

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 10th May 2024



GCC stock markets exhibited mixed performance this week, influenced by ongoing earnings releases and geopolitical tensions, alongside oil market dynamics.



In Dubai, the stock market continued to see some volatility and could come under pressure after its rebound this week. Despite mixed performances across various sectors, the week's performance ended on a positive note. Upcoming earnings releases could affect the market’s direction.



The Abu Dhabi stock market declined but stabilized to a certain extent after three weeks of losses. Leading stocks saw mixed performances today. A stronger rebound in the oil market could provide further support.



The Qatari stock market closed the week with slight gains, the banking sector faced downward pressure, whereas the transportation sector, led by Nakilat, showed improvement. The Saudi stock market declined this week, influenced by mixed earnings results. The banking and energy sectors experienced losses, with Aramco reporting decreased profits while maintaining the same level of dividends.





