Life is something lived in stages. Rather than a single thread, we remember periods of our lives broken up according to milestones or chapters, including the car we were driving at the time. How we got from A to B, the feel of a certain steering wheel, how our passengers assembled around us – these are the backdrops for our memories.



For Sarah and David, the spacious INFINITI QX60 was the first SUV that would welcome new people into the world. With its advanced safety features, like the ProPILOT Assist, and a robust V6 engine that delivered the serenity they wanted, this car was their cocoon as they navigated the early years of parenthood, with a cabin designed for the charm of young family life.



They recall vividly when they part-exchanged it. Arabian Automobiles made it easy for them, sure, but there was so much nostalgia in those leather-appointed seats and expansive trunk, that letting go pulled at their hearts. The easy miles they travelled, the supposedly essential toys and groceries it carried, the blessed starry nights observed through the panoramic moonroof - all etched in their recollections. When they spot old photos these days with the QX60 in the background, it brings back a flood of sweet replays.



As their children grew, so did their need for adaptability and engagement. The QX50 entered their lives, a symbol of activity, embodying a responsive drive with its compression ratio to optimize fuel efficiency and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive for confident handling. The stylish design was paired with a comfort-oriented cabin, featuring Zero Gravity seats that made every sports match commute and school drop-off a means to calm the excitement.



Following the transition, the QX55's silhouette has elegantly occupied their driveway, its coupe-like profile reflecting the couple's discerning taste and newfound sense of liberation. The striking design is complemented by luxurious amenities, including the intuitive InTouch™ infotainment system, seamless wireless Apple CarPlay® integration, and a Bose Performance Series sound system, crafting a sophisticated ambiance tailored for two.



The vehicle now serves as their transportation to couple engagements, with the refined sound of the turbocharged four-cylinder engine setting the tone for mature conversations and laughter during the journey. The sleek lines and the confident stance of the QX55 echo their own journey - one that's far from over and still filled with promise and excitement.



This succession of INFINITI went beyond being just a series of specs. They were characters in Sarah and David's familial story, the physical embodiments of their family's growth and evolution – each vehicle a cherished page in the narrative of their lives.







