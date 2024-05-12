Dubai Culture Launches 16 Workshops for the Arabic Calligraphy, Ornamentation, and Gilding Project this May

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 10 May 2024:

Dubai Culture has prepared a rich variety of workshops pecializing in the art of Arabic calligraphy as part of its ‘Arabic Calligraphy, Ornamentation, and Gilding’ project. This initiative aims to support and encourage emerging talent to discover the wonders of Arabic calligraphy and the arts of ornamentation, providing educational opportunities to develop their skills in the field. This aligns with the Authority’s commitment to protecting this art form and strengthening its presence as part of national identity, heritage and Arab legacy, and ultimately as a means of creative expression.

The project’s programme, taking place over weekends from 11 to 29 May, targets youth aged 13 and above, as well as school and university students, employees, and Arabic calligraphy enthusiasts. The agenda includes 16 diverse workshops covering Ruq'a, Thuluth, Naskh, Ejazah, and Diwani calligraphy styles. Participants at the Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children will have the opportunity to learn to adjust the drawing of letters and their formations according to the rules of each style. They will also be introduced to the principles of ornamentation and gilding, their foundations, materials, colouring methods and the distribution of decorative elements, all under the guidance of a select group of experts and specialists in Arabic calligraphy. Among them, Abdul Razzaq Al Mahmoud will lead a specialised course in Thuluth and Naskh scripts, and Uday Al Aaraji oversees Ejazah and Diwani Jali scripts. Musab Doori will offer courses in ornamentation and gilding, while Zaid Al Athamy provides training in the Ruq'a script. Additionally, Al Athamy will have a series of lectures and discussions for school students hosted by the Dubai Club for People of Determination and Dubai Public Library branches in Hor Al Anz, Hatta, and Al Twar, to acquaint them with the importance of Arabic calligraphy and its history.

The ‘Arabic Calligraphy, Ornamentation, and Gilding’ project, which falls under the umbrella of the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale, serves as a cultural bridge that enables talent ed individuals to learn Arabic calligraphy techniques and keep abreast of its developments. The aspiration is to inspire them to unleash their capabilities and encourage them to produce and showcase professional artistic works.







