Silos Company Revamps Refrigerated Warehouses For Enhanced Services

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 12 (Petra) -- The Jordan Silos and Supply General Company has reopened its refrigerated warehouses at the Juwaida Complex following a comprehensive four-month maintenance and rehabilitation project.The initiative, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, particularly in the cooling systems, now offers expanded service options for food companies. With a budget allocation of JD1.25 million, only JD160,000 was utilized for the maintenance works. The company anticipates substantial financial savings estimated at around JD2.2 million as a result of this endeavor.In a statement released on Sunday, the company underscored that the refurbished refrigerated warehouses will cater to the evolving needs of the private sector in terms of storage services for both dry and refrigerated food items. Additionally, it will bolster the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply's efforts in implementing effective price stabilization measures while elevating service standards within the local market.Emad Tarawneh, the General Manager of the company, expressed his appreciation for the dedicated efforts of the staff in completing the project. He emphasized that the reopening of the warehouses signifies a significant step forward in advancing the company's service capabilities and maximizing its resources efficiently.