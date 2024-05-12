National Table Tennis Team Heads To Iraq For Olympic Qualifiers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 12 (Petra) -- The national table tennis team on Sunday departed for Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, to participate in the West Asia qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.With rigorous training sessions in the preceding weeks, the team has geared up to compete at their best in the qualifiers. Success in this tournament will secure a spot for the champion of the women's singles and men's singles categories in the upcoming Olympic Games.Prior to their departure, the Jordanian team wrapped up a productive training camp in Amman, where they engaged in practice sessions alongside players from the Egyptian national team. This strategic preparatory measure, orchestrated by the federation, aimed to fine-tune the players' skills and readiness for the upcoming challenge.