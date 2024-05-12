Energy Minister Reviews Progress On Economic Modernisation Vision Priorities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 12 (Petra) -- Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, conducted a thorough review on Sunday of the latest developments and accomplishments related to the key priorities and initiatives outlined within the Economic Modernisation Vision (2023-2025) for the energy and mining sectors.During a routine meeting with officials responsible for liaison with relevant stakeholders, the Minister monitored the progress of ongoing work as per the established timelines and assessed the advancement of priorities during the preceding month of April.Instructing all liaison officers to diligently track priorities and regularly evaluate their progress within specified timeframes for each priority and initiative, Al-Kharabsheh emphasized the importance of taking prompt action where necessary to ensure timely implementation.The Economic Modernisation Vision encompasses 50 initiatives for the energy sector and 18 for the mining sector, reflecting a comprehensive approach to enhancing economic growth and sustainability in Jordan.