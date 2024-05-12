Jordan Showcases Tourism Potential At Arabian Travel Market Exhibition In Dubai

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 12 (Petra) -- Jordan has successfully wrapped up its participation in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition held in Dubai, with representation by the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB).According to a JTB statement on Sunday, the four-day event, which ran from May 6th to May 9th, featured the participation of 10 tourism companies and hotels from Jordan, alongside representatives from the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority and Royal Jordanian Airlines.JTB Managing Director, Abdelrazzaq Arabiyat, highlighted the significance of ATM as a pivotal platform for bolstering the travel and tourism sector in the region. He emphasized its role in attracting leading industry figures, experts, and decision-makers from across the globe, facilitating networking opportunities, and fostering collaborations.He added that Jordan's presence at the exhibition focused on forging partnerships with international tourism sectors, particularly with global airlines, Gulf-based tourism and travel agencies, and hotels. "Efforts were also directed towards promoting Jordan as a premier tourist destination in regional and international markets, with a specific emphasis on the Gulf region, given the recent uptick in tourism to the Kingdom," he said.The Jordanian delegation underscored the diversity of tourism experiences available in Jordan, ranging from medical and cultural tourism to historical and adventure tourism. Additionally, discussions centered on marketing strategies aimed at positioning Jordan as an attractive destination for family tourism from the Gulf.Meetings held on the sidelines of the exhibition with Arab and foreign media outlets provided an opportunity to further discuss Jordan's tourism marketing initiatives.The exhibition, renowned for its substantial regional and international media presence and its ability to attract key industry experts and clients from the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) sector, serves as an ideal platform for staying abreast of industry developments, fostering strategic partnerships, and addressing pertinent challenges.