Airbrick Infra Aims For A 200% Growth In Sales Order Book For The Fiscal Year 2024-2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 10, 2024 - AirBrick Infra, a leading Commercial Design & Build startup, aims for 3X growth in sales for the fiscal year 2024-2025 and sets a target of $9M in sales orders. The startup over achieved the sales target of $3 million in its first year of formation & operations in India, exceeding all expectations. This outstanding accomplishment solidifies AirBrick Infra\'s standing as the country\'s fastest-growing AI Led Design-Build startup for corporate offices



Since its inception, AirBrick has disrupted the industry with its innovative approach and unwavering commitment to excellence. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology in its design process, the company has quickly gained traction in the market and earned the trust of clients nationwide. The rapid expansion of AirBrick Infra goes beyond just its financial successes. The company has made a significant impact in the Indian market by marking it\'s presence in 18 cities.



Speaking about the company\'s achievements, Sanjeev Bhandari, CEO of AirBrick Infra, said, \"We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished in our first year of operation. Our success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and support of our clients. As we look to the future, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and are committed to continuing our journey of growth and innovation. The success of AirBrick Infra can be attributed to its committed workforce of professionals. The team which consists of some of the most talented people in the business, has played a key role in propelling the company\'s expansion and providing clients with excellent results. Their enthusiasm, creativity, and dedication to quality, in addition to the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), have propelled AirBrick Infra\'s growth and success.\"



AirBrick has built a sustainable business that too being bootstrapped without relying on external funding unlike many startups today. The company has demonstrated profitability without any outside investment thus far, proving a stable and sustainable growth on charts and hence robust growth plans of future with international expansion.



About AirBrick Infra



Founded in 2023 by Sanjeev Bhandari and Ashish Kalra, AirBrick Infra is a tech-driven commercial design and build brand in India. The company specializes in seamlessly integrating AI with innovative interior fit-out solutions. Committed to creating intelligent, adaptive, and inspiring corporate environments, AirBrick Infra is at the forefront of revolutionizing the Commercial Interior design landscape. The company\'s exponential growth and record sales order book showcase its dedication to delivering transformative experiences for businesses across the country.

