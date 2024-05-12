Russians Drop Kabs On Residential Areas Of Vovchansk - Woman Dies Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of May 12, Russian occupants attacked residential areas of the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. A woman died under the rubble of a house, and two men were rescued.

The press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“This morning, the enemy continued to strike with guided aerial bombs at residential areas of Vovchansk. As a result of the shelling, dozens of private and multi-story residential buildings were destroyed and partially destroyed,” the statement said.

It is noted that one of the strikes hit a one-story residential building, under the rubble of which a family of four needed help.

Russians strikea community with KABs - two killed, one wounded

“Rescuers pulled out two brothers, men born in 1979 and 1983, from the rubble of the destroyed structures and transported them to a medical vehicle. The owner of the house, a man born in 1956, was able to get out from under the rubble on his own before the rescuers arrived. Unfortunately, his wife, a woman born in 1950, died under the rubble of the house,” the SES reported.

After the family was rescued, emergency workers provided first aid to the victims and evacuated them from the shelling to a safer location.

As reported, defensive operations are underway in the Kharkiv region near seven border settlements.