Grand Slam: Four More Azerbaijani Judokas Start To Compete

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, four more Azerbaijani judokas will compete in the GrandSlam tournament held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, Azernews reports.

Eljan Hajiyev, Vugar Talibov (both 90 kg), Ushangi Kokauri andJamal Gamzatkhanov will go to the tatami.

It should be noted that earlier Kamran Suleymanov (66 kg) won abronze medal. Azerbaijan is represented in the tournament by 15athletes.