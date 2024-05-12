Grand Slam: Four More Azerbaijani Judokas Start To Compete

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, four more Azerbaijani judokas will compete in the GrandSlam tournament held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, Azernews reports.
Eljan Hajiyev, Vugar Talibov (both 90 kg), Ushangi Kokauri andJamal Gamzatkhanov will go to the tatami.
It should be noted that earlier Kamran Suleymanov (66 kg) won abronze medal. Azerbaijan is represented in the tournament by 15athletes.
MENAFN12052024000195011045ID1108202595
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.