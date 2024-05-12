Khazri Head Coach Hopes Club To Play Well In Final

(MENAFN- AzerNews) I hope we will play good basketball in the final matches againstSabah. Then we will reach our goal with the desired series, Azernews reports.

The head coach of Khazri Murat Dikmen said this in a statementto the press service of the club after the second game of thesemi-final stage of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, where theywon against NTD-Indigo with a score of 86:81.

The expert shared his thoughts about yesterday's match: "In bothhalves, different scenarios happened. During the big break, Ireminded my team once again how important defense is in theplayoffs. We responded with our defense against special attacksprepared by the opponent and managed to balance the game in thethird period. Our 18-5 series shows this. We took the initiative inthe last period as well, using our experience in the playoffs."

The Turkish head coach emphasized that he participated in suchmatches in his country a lot before: "That's why I was comfortablebecause I know how to prepare, fight and maintain consistency insuch series. Even when my team fell behind by 18 points, I wascomfortable. That's why my players I congratulate them. It wasreally difficult for us to compete in two finals. I wish success toall the players who will play in the playoffs."