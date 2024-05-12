IWF President To Get Acquainted With Infrastructure Of Weightlifting In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation (AAF) KamranNabizade met with the President of the International WeightliftingFederation (IWF) Mohammad Jalud.

Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federationthat during the conversation, the strengthening of relations,friendship, cooperation, and partnership relations between theinstitutions was discussed, and it was expressed that the futurewas viewed with hope.

It was noted that recently the works carried out by AAF havemade a positive contribution to the development of weightliftingboth in Azerbaijan and in the international arena. Firdovsi Umudov,the vice-president of AAF, emphasized the importance of studyingand applying international experience in the direction of theprogress of this sport and said the need to take appropriatesteps.

During the visit organized by the AAF management, Mohammad Jaludis expected to familiarize himself with the weightliftinginfrastructure in Azerbaijan - the training bases of theAzerbaijani national weightlifting teams, the conditions createdthere, as well as competition and other weightlifting venues andhalls. During the meetings, the application of scientific progressin the sport of weightlifting, training and increasing theexperience of coaches, technical officials, and medical personnel,promoting the organization of competitions at the internationallevel, and other issues will be discussed.