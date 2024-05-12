Turkey’s defense industry adds fresh payloads into unmanned land vehicles

(MENAFN) The Turkish defense industry showcases the synergy of various capabilities, converging on a single platform to innovate new solutions for security forces. This homegrown ecosystem within the defense sector conducts comprehensive studies that consider emerging technologies, battlefield requirements, and user preferences.



A notable example of this collaborative effort is evident in the development of the unmanned land vehicle platform. Recent enhancements to the inventory of security forces include the integration of new payloads onto the Barkan unmanned land vehicle. Among these additions is the 40-millimeter Automatic Grenade Launcher (RDS40-AGL), manufactured by Repkon Defence, which has been seamlessly incorporated into the Barkan platform alongside the Trakon Lite Remote Controlled Weapon System developed by Unirobotics.



Following meticulous integration processes, Barkan underwent rigorous testing in diverse environments, demonstrating exceptional performance with its new weaponry and remote-controlled system. As a medium-class level 1 unmanned land vehicle, Barkan represents a significant advancement in Turkish defense technology. Developed by the renowned defense conglomerate Havelsan, Barkan embodies the principles of the "digital unity" concept, serving as a vital component of land-based defense strategies.



Entering service in late 2023 after successful field tests, Barkan boasts impressive capabilities to navigate challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions while effectively countering asymmetric threats faced by security forces. Its versatility extends to high-risk military missions, enhancing combat effectiveness and ensuring advanced security in dynamic scenarios requiring agility and adaptability.



With the integration of the Trakon Lite system, Barkan gains additional firepower capabilities, including the capacity to carry 7.62-millimeter, 5.56-millimeter machine guns, and 12.7-millimeter heavy machine guns. This enhancement further solidifies Barkan's position as a formidable asset in the arsenal of Turkey's defense forces, equipped to address a wide range of operational challenges with precision and efficiency.

