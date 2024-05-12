Israeli military issues evacuation orders to Palestinians for more areas in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Israeli military escalated its actions in the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip by issuing additional evacuation orders for various areas heavily impacted by the war since October of the previous year.



Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued a statement calling upon residents and displaced individuals in numerous neighborhoods across the northern Gaza Strip, including Jabalia and areas such as Al-Salam, Al-Nour, Tal Al-Zaatar, among others, to immediately seek shelter in designated areas west of Gaza City.



In addition, evacuation directives were issued for certain neighborhoods in eastern Rafah, a southern Gaza city where military operations have intensified. Specifically, residents in Rafah and Shaboura camps, as well as those in the neighborhoods of Al-Adari, Al-Jeneina, and Khirbat Al-Adas, were instructed to relocate to the expanded humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi.



Earlier, the military had instructed 100,000 displaced Palestinian residents in Rafah to evacuate to Al-Mawasi in anticipation of a potential invasion.



Despite warnings from several countries against military action in Rafah, the Israeli military has continued its offensive, retaliating for a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance groups in October 2023. The resulting casualties have been significant, with thousands of Palestinians killed and injured, predominantly women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities.



The conflict, now in its seventh month, has left large parts of Gaza in ruins, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation characterized by severe shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies due to a longstanding blockade.

