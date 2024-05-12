Brazilian death rate due to flood crisis rises to 127

(MENAFN) Brazilian authorities reported on Saturday that the toll from floods triggered by heavy rains has risen to 127, with 141 individuals still unaccounted for.



The southern state of Rio Grande do Sul has been grappling with torrential rains since last week, leading to a mounting loss of life and property.



According to the state's Civil Defense, 756 people have been hospitalized due to injuries, and search and rescue operations continue unabated.



The floods have adversely affected nearly 2 million people, with 71,409 seeking temporary shelter in schools, sports halls, and churches.



Regional Development Minister Waldez Goe expressed deep concern over the situation, highlighting the imminent threat posed by further rainfall.



Efforts to provide relief are underway, with support from the military and police. Reports indicate that 70,863 individuals and 9,984 animals have been rescued from the disaster-stricken areas.



To aid in the reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul, Leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government has announced a USD9.8 billion aid package.



"We are going through an extremely exceptional situation. This is not just a critical event; it is the most devastating event in the history of the state," stated Leite, underscoring the urgency of evacuation efforts.



Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite declared a "state of disaster" for 180 days, acknowledging the unprecedented nature of the calamity. Despite ongoing rescue efforts, some areas remain inaccessible.

