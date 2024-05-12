Malta's deputy premier steps down amid corruption accusations

(MENAFN) Malta's Deputy Premier and Minister Chris Fearne tendered his resignation on Saturday amidst allegations arising from a corruption investigation linked to the contentious privatization process of certain state hospitals.



Fearne, who also held the portfolios of European funds, equality, reforms, and social dialogue, stepped down following the emergence of these allegations.



In a social media post, Fearne vehemently asserted his innocence, expressing his resignation as an act in the national interest while lamenting feeling unjustly accused.



The corruption scandal surrounding three hospitals has been a focal point of public discourse in Malta, resulting in Fearne becoming the first casualty within the Labour Party Cabinet led by Prime Minister Robert Abela.



Fearne further urged Prime Minister Abela to withdraw his nomination as the next member of the European Commission and emphasized his lack of awareness regarding the basis of the allegations leveled against him.



Responding to Fearne's resignation letter, Prime Minister Abela urged him to reconsider his decision, acknowledging Fearne's service and support.



Fearne, who previously served as deputy health minister under the Labour Party government in 2015, has been implicated, alongside other high-ranking government officials, in allegations of misusing funds and defrauding the government during the hospital privatization process.



Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, his chief of staff Keith Schembri, and former Health Minister Konrad Mizzi are among those facing serious accusations, including money laundering, bribery, and involvement in a criminal organization, as part of the ongoing probe.



In response to Fearne's resignation, Opposition Nationalist Party (PN) leader Bernard Grech criticized Prime Minister Abela for initially suggesting that no resignations were necessary, asserting that any public official facing such allegations cannot retain their position.

MENAFN12052024000045015839ID1108202524