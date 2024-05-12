Putin endorses new government configuration ahead of parliamentary vote

(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin has formally endorsed the new government configuration ahead of an impending parliamentary vote on the appointment of a fresh cabinet, marking a significant development in the country's political landscape.



According to a recently published presidential decree on the Kremlin's official website, the upcoming government will be helmed by the prime minister, who will be bolstered by a team of 10 deputies. This structural adjustment includes the designation of one deputy to serve as the first deputy prime minister, while two others will assume dual roles—one concurrently managing duties alongside the presidential representative in Russia's Far Eastern Federal District, and the other assuming responsibilities as the head of the prime minister's administration.



Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who was reaffirmed as the head of the government in a re-appointment announced on Friday, is now tasked with the critical responsibility of presenting specific candidates for the positions of his deputies and federal ministers. These nominations will be subject to rigorous scrutiny and approval by the parliament, underscoring the importance of this transitional phase in Russia's governance framework.



It is noteworthy that Mishustin's initial cabinet boasted a complement of 20 federal ministers, reflecting the breadth and depth of governmental responsibilities within the Russian political apparatus. However, as per Russian legislative protocols, the previous cabinet swiftly tendered its resignation immediately following the presidential inauguration on May 7. Despite this administrative transition, the outgoing cabinet will continue to discharge its duties until the formation and ratification of the new government, ensuring continuity and stability in governance amidst these procedural shifts.

