Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to continue negotiations on bilateral issues

(MENAFN) The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday that Baku and Yerevan have agreed to continue negotiations regarding contentious bilateral issues, following a meeting in Kazakhstan.



In a statement, the ministry outlined that during the two-day discussions in the Kazakh capital Almaty, both sides acknowledged progress made on border delimitation and discussed elements of a prospective peace treaty.



The statement read: "On May 10-11, 2024, negotiations took place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, between the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan. The ministers expressed satisfaction with advancements in border delimitation and the agreements reached in this regard. They continued discussions on the draft bilateral Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both parties agreed to further negotiate remaining unresolved issues."



Moreover, the ministry highlighted that alongside the normalization talks, Bayramov and Mirzoyan held a trilateral meeting and separate discussions with their Kazakh counterpart, Murat Nurtleu.



The ministry expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for facilitating talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.



Tensions between Baku and Yerevan have persisted since 1991, stemming from the Armenian military's occupation of Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions. Following a 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan reclaimed much of the territory, leading to a Russian-brokered peace agreement and efforts to normalize relations and delineate borders.



Last September, Azerbaijan declared full sovereignty over Karabakh following an "anti-terrorist operation," prompting separatist forces in the region to surrender.

MENAFN12052024000045015839ID1108202519