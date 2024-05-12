Eurovision calls crisis meeting over Israeli controversy, missed rehearsals

(MENAFN) Reports from local media on Saturday indicate that the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is organizing a crisis meeting in response to the absence of several contestants from various countries during the flag parade at the stage rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 final.



The developments follow the decision of Alessandra Mele, a Norwegian singer originally scheduled to announce Norway's points during the Eurovision final on Saturday evening, to withdraw from her role. Mele cited the heightened tension surrounding this year's music festival in Malmo, Sweden, as the reason for her withdrawal.



In a post shared on Instagram on Saturday, she stated: "United by music is Eurovision's motto, and the reason why I do music - to unite people. But right now, they are empty words. A genocide is taking place. Free Palestine.”



According to a report from an Irish news agency, Bambie Thug, Ireland's representative in the Eurovision Song Contest, had previously urged the organizers to address remarks made on Israeli television ahead of their performance in Tuesday's semi-final.



Thug asserted that these comments breached Eurovision's regulations and argued that Israel should be disqualified from participating in the competition.



"A situation arose while we were waiting to go on stage that I felt I needed to bring to the EBU's attention. The EBU has taken this seriously and we have had a discussion about what needs to be done. This means I will miss the dress rehearsal. I'm sorry to all the fans who have come to see me. I hope to see you from the stage tonight,” the singer, who had previously been observed wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh during an interview, was quoted by a news agency as stating.

