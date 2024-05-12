UNRWA declares nearly 150K Palestinians evacuated Rafah

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported that approximately 150,000 Palestinians have evacuated Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, due to an ongoing Israeli invasion, despite widespread international condemnation. Louise Wateridge, a spokesperson for UNRWA, described the scene in west Rafah as families packing up and streets growing noticeably emptier. The agency estimates that the exodus has reached 150,000 individuals.



Wateridge also mentioned that new evacuation orders have been issued for areas in central Rafah in southern Gaza and Jabalia in northern Gaza, following instructions from the Israeli military on Saturday morning. Israel's military actions in Gaza stem from a cross-border incursion by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths. Since then, nearly 35,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have been killed, and many others have been injured, according to Palestinian health authorities. The conflict has left vast areas of Gaza in ruins, exacerbated by a severe blockade on essential supplies.



In preparation for a ground assault, Israeli forces have issued evacuation orders for 100,000 people in eastern Rafah, where approximately 1.4 million displaced Palestinians reside. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has received accusations of genocide against Israel, with an interim ruling in January suggesting that Tel Aviv may be committing genocide in Gaza. The ICJ ordered Israel to cease such acts and ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians. South Africa recently requested that the ICJ compel Israel to withdraw from Rafah as part of additional emergency measures amid the ongoing conflict.

