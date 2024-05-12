Turkish BIST 100 falls on Friday’s session end

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Turkish benchmark stock index, BIST 100, closed at 10,218.58 points, marking a decrease of 0.49 percent from the previous day's close. The day commenced with the index starting at 10,276.76 points, witnessing a decline of 50 points from Thursday's closing value. Throughout the trading day, the index fluctuated, reaching its lowest point at 10,218.58 and its highest point at 10,364.60.



Market performance indicated a mixed trend, with 45 indices witnessing an increase in value by the end of the day, while 54 experienced a decline. The total transaction volume amounted to 111.3 billion Turkish liras (USD3.45 billion), contributing to an overall index value of 8.8 trillion liras (USD272.8 billion).



In the foreign exchange market, the USD/TRY exchange rate stood at 32.2060 as of 18:30 local time (1530GMT), with the EUR/TRY rate at 34.6840, and the GBP/TRY trading at 40.3070.



Commodity prices also exhibited fluctuations, with the price of one ounce of gold recorded at USD2,363.60, while the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD83.40. These market movements reflect the ongoing dynamics and uncertainties influencing the Turkish economy and financial markets, requiring careful monitoring and strategic decision-making by investors and policymakers alike.

