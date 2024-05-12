Canada experiences 0.4 percent job growth in April

(MENAFN) Canada experienced a notable uptick in employment during April, with official figures released by Statistics Canada indicating an increase of 90,000 jobs, representing a 0.4 percent growth compared to the previous month. Despite this positive development, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.1 percent, according to the same data.



The employment gains observed in April were diverse across various industries, with notable contributions from sectors such as scientific and technical services, which saw an increase of 26,000 jobs, followed closely by accommodation and food services with 24,000 jobs, and health care and social assistance with 17,000 jobs, as reported by the agency.



Statistics Canada highlighted that total hours worked also experienced growth, rising by 0.8 percent in April and marking a 1.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Additionally, average hourly wages showed a positive trajectory, increasing by 4.7 percent year-on-year in April, albeit slightly lower than the 5.1 percent annual growth rate observed in March.



In terms of labor force participation, there was a modest uptick, with the participation rate increasing by 0.1 percentage point to 65.4 percent in April. This marks the first increase in the labor force participation rate since June 2023, indicating a potential revitalization in workforce engagement.



Overall, these employment figures reflect a positive trend in Canada's labor market, characterized by steady growth and resilience across various industries. However, challenges such as persisting unemployment rates and wage dynamics underscore the need for continued vigilance and targeted policy interventions to sustain and enhance economic recovery efforts.

