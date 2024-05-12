Consumer inflation in Brazil decelerates yearly in April

(MENAFN) In April, Brazil witnessed a slowdown in annual consumer inflation, as reported by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) in figures released on Friday. Consumer inflation increased by 3.69 percent on an annual basis, marking a deceleration from the 3.93 percent year-on-year gain recorded in March. However, this figure slightly exceeded market expectations, which had projected a rate of 3.66 percent.



Despite the annual moderation, the consumer price index showed an uptick on a monthly basis, rising by 0.38 percent in April compared to a 0.16 percent increase in March. This monthly increase also surpassed market forecasts, which had anticipated a 0.35 percent month-on-month gain.



IBGE's analysis revealed that prices in two out of the nine groups of products and services experienced notable increases in April. The largest monthly increase was observed in health and personal care, with a gain of 1.16 percent. This was followed by food and beverages, which saw a rise of 0.7 percent, and clothing, registering a 0.55 percent increase.



These fluctuations in consumer prices underscore the complex dynamics influencing Brazil's inflationary environment. While annual inflation showed signs of moderation, monthly price movements in key sectors indicate ongoing pressures. As policymakers navigate these trends, they will need to employ measures to promote price stability and address inflationary risks, ensuring sustainable economic growth and safeguarding the purchasing power of consumers.

