John Krasinski Shares How His Daughters Handle Mother’S Day For His Wife Emily Blunt

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 12 (IANS) 'The Office' star John Krasinski receives special help regarding the best Mother's Day celebrations for wife Emily Blunt.

The actor appeared on 'The Tonight Show' and opened up about how his daughters Hazel and Violet play a big role in deciding their family's Mother's Day plans, reports 'People' magazine.

After host Jimmy Fallon wished the actor a“happy early Mother's Day” and asked how he celebrates his Oscar-nominated wife, 41, the actor shared that his kids -- who are 10 and 7 years old --“run the show”.

The actor said: "It's a lot of, like, 'Dad, we got this. 'We rolled past the pharmacy, we got her a mug and some BIC pens'. They got it covered. And you're like, 'Wow, she's gonna love that'. Sure enough, she does."

John also spoke about how he celebrated Mother's Day growing up.

"If you did remember, it was a homemade card," he said.

"Always. Go straight to the heart. But a lot of times I didn't, so I would just run to the art room and whatever had just come out of the kiln -- like if I had made a dragon, I was like, 'You can still write 'Mom' on this'."