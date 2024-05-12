Egyptian ministry of international cooperation bolsters economic ties in recent engagements

(MENAFN) Over the past week, the Ministry of International Cooperation has been actively engaged in various events and meetings geared towards strengthening economic relations with both multilateral and bilateral development partners. These efforts are aimed at supporting the country's development vision and fostering collaborative development initiatives.



The 32nd session of the Egyptian-Jordanian Joint Higher Committee was successfully concluded last week, with the prime ministers of both countries leading discussions. Chaired by Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, and Mr. Youssef Al-Shamali, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply, the committee focused on enhancing bilateral relations across diverse sectors. Ministerial-level preparatory meetings were held, involving officials from both sides, to review technical discussions and identify key areas for joint cooperation.



Additionally, the Minister of International Cooperation participated in an advisory committee meeting for the Economic and Social Empowerment Program for Women. This program, a collaborative effort between the Ministries of International Cooperation, Social Solidarity, the National Council for Women, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), along with Pathfinder and other stakeholders, aims to improve the working environment for women in the private sector. It also seeks to expand financial inclusion for female workers and mitigate the social and economic impacts of violence against women. Scheduled to run from 2022 to 2027, the program will be implemented across several governorates, including Assiut, Beheira, Minya, Greater Cairo (Giza), Sohag, and Qena.

