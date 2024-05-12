South US nation seeks ICC detention warrant for Netanyahu

(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro has made a fervent appeal to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the United Nations Security Council, urging them to intervene to prevent what he described as a "genocide" of the Palestinian people in the besieged city of Rafah in Gaza.



Petro's impassioned plea comes in the wake of Israel's war cabinet approving what was termed as a "measured expansion" of the military operation in Rafah. Despite mounting international pressure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remained resolute in his commitment to continue the offensive, disregarding threats from the United States to cut military aid.



Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), President Petro condemned Netanyahu's actions, asserting that the Israeli leader would not halt what he termed as a "genocide." He called for an international arrest warrant to be issued against Netanyahu by the ICC, highlighting the gravity of the situation in Gaza.



Furthermore, Petro proposed that the United Nations Security Council deliberate on the possibility of deploying a peacekeeping force to Gaza to help alleviate the escalating humanitarian crisis.



President Petro's vocal stance against Israel's military campaign in Gaza is not a recent development. Earlier this month, during a Labor Day speech in Bogota, Petro vowed to sever diplomatic ties with Israel's leadership, which he branded as "genocidal." He expressed unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people, particularly those in Gaza who have suffered immense loss and devastation as a result of ongoing hostilities.



Rafah, situated in southern Gaza, stands as one of the last major population centers in the territory yet to fall under Israeli control. In recent months, it has become a refuge for hundreds of thousands of internally displaced Palestinians. Israeli forces intensified their assault on the city earlier this week, launching airstrikes and deploying troops and tanks in what they described as a "limited" operation.

