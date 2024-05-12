Unemployment rate in Turkey dips to 8.6 percent in March

(MENAFN) In March, Turkey's unemployment rate continued its downward trajectory, reaching 8.6 percent, a slight decrease of 0.1 percentage points compared to the previous month. According to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), the number of unemployed individuals dropped by 19,000 in March, totaling 3.06 million. Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz commented on the data, highlighting that the unemployment rate in March was notably lower, standing 1.4 percentage points below the rate recorded a year ago.



Breaking down the unemployment figures by gender, the rate was 6.8 percent for men and 12 percent for women in March, indicating a gender disparity in unemployment rates. Meanwhile, the labor force participation rate saw a slight increase, reaching 54.2 percent in March, up by 0.2 percentage points from the previous month.



In terms of employment, the rate stood at 49.5 percent, representing 32.6 million people employed as of March. This suggests a sizable portion of the population actively contributing to the workforce.



Among the youth demographic aged 15-24, the unemployment rate saw a notable decline, dropping by 0.4 percentage points to 15.1 percent in March. However, disparities persisted between genders within this age group, with a youth unemployment rate of 11.7 percent for men and 21.2 percent for women. These figures underscore the importance of addressing challenges specific to youth employment and promoting gender equality in the labor market.



"The youth unemployment rate dipped to nearly its 12 year low," Yilmaz said on X, adding: "In the coming period, we will continue to pursue employment-friendly policies that will mobilize the workforce potential, especially young people and women, as well as policies that maintain economic stability."

MENAFN12052024000045015839ID1108202384