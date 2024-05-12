UK economy surges, exits recession with 0.6 percent GDP growth in Q1 2024

(MENAFN) On Friday, the UK economy emerged from its recession with a notable expansion of 0.6 percent in gross domestic product (GDP) during the first quarter of this year, exceeding the more conservative 0.4 percent growth forecasted by economists. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed this data as a positive indication of the nation's trajectory, asserting that while challenges persist for many, the government's economic strategy is proving effective and must be adhered to.



This GDP growth represents a significant turnaround for the UK, which had experienced economic contraction in preceding quarters. According to Liz McKeown, Director of Economic Statistics at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), there was widespread strength across service industries, including robust performance in retail, public transport, haulage, and health sectors. Additionally, car manufacturers contributed positively to the quarter, though this was somewhat offset by continued weakness in the construction sector.



McKeown further highlighted the month of March as particularly strong for the economy, driven once again by services, with wholesalers, the health sector, and hospitality showing resilience and growth. The official declaration of a recession in February, characterized by two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, underscored the challenges faced by the UK. Factors contributing to this downturn included diminished consumer spending power due to high inflation and escalating energy costs.

MENAFN12052024000045015839ID1108202383