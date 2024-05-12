Numerous plane mishaps recover examination on Boeing

(MENAFN) A spate of recent incidents involving Boeing-manufactured planes has reignited scrutiny over the United States aerospace giant's production processes. Within the span of a week, one Boeing aircraft crashed while three others encountered technical problems, prompting renewed attention to the company's manufacturing woes.



The string of mishaps began with a United Airlines 737-800 series passenger jet, which was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff from Fukuoka, Japan to Guam. The aircraft reported issues with its flaps, leading to the precautionary landing.



In another incident, an Air Senegal 737-38J skidded off the runway during takeoff from Blaise Diagne International Airport in Dakar, Senegal. The plane, bound for Bamako, Mali, carried 73 passengers and six crew members, resulting in injuries to 11 individuals.



Adding to the concerns, a Corendon Airlines Boeing 737-800 experienced a blown tire on its front landing gear upon arrival at Gazipasa-Alanya Airport in southern Türkiye. While all 190 occupants were safely evacuated, the aircraft sustained significant damage to its wheel hubs.



Meanwhile, a Boeing 767 operated by FedEx had to execute an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport after encountering a technical issue with its front landing gear. Although the landing was successful, the incident raised further questions about Boeing's aircraft reliability.



These occurrences follow closely on the heels of an announcement by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding an investigation into one of Boeing's manufacturing facilities. Allegations have surfaced that employees at a South Carolina plant responsible for producing the Boeing 787 Dreamliner may have neglected mandatory inspections and falsified records.



As authorities delve into the root causes of these incidents, stakeholders are closely monitoring Boeing's response and efforts to address concerns regarding the quality and safety of its aircraft. The recent series of mishaps underscores the critical need for robust oversight and adherence to regulatory standards within the aerospace industry.

