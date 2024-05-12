China, Hungary declare ‘new era’ of ties

(MENAFN) During a significant meeting in Budapest, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking a pivotal moment as the two leaders committed to elevating their countries' partnership to unprecedented heights. The occasion saw both Xi and Orban extolling the virtues of their respective nations, with Orban hailing China as a cornerstone of the emerging global order.



Addressing the press jointly, Xi emphasized the enduring friendship and mutual support between China and Hungary, expressing a shared commitment to fostering cooperation for mutual benefit. The leaders unveiled a landmark declaration, signaling the establishment of an all-encompassing comprehensive strategic partnership designed to deepen ties and facilitate closer collaboration across various sectors.



The newly minted declaration builds upon the foundation laid by the initial "comprehensive strategic partnership" forged between Beijing and Budapest in 2017, a relationship hailed as fruitful by both sides. It underscores the mutual priority status each nation accords to the other, emphasizing principles of equality, respect, and pragmatic cooperation.



Central to the agreement is a commitment to maintaining regular high-level exchanges, enhancing political trust, and expanding cooperation across diverse fields for the betterment of both countries. The document sets forth a vision for a future characterized by strengthened ties and enhanced synergy between China and Hungary.



This significant development not only underscores the deepening of bilateral relations between the two nations but also reflects a broader trend of intensified engagement between China and the European Union member states. The strategic alignment between China and Hungary exemplifies a growing trend of collaboration transcending geographical boundaries and traditional alliances, setting the stage for a "new era" in their relationship.

