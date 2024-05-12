Baltic country supports transferring NATO troops to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with The Guardian, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis put forward a proposal suggesting the formation of a NATO coalition comprising military instructors to be dispatched to Ukraine. Landsbergis emphasized the need for participating nations to provide additional air defense cover for their military personnel involved in such a deployment.



The proposal comes amidst ongoing discussions within NATO regarding the potential deployment of troops to Ukraine, with French President Emmanuel Macron signaling openness to the idea while others within the alliance remain cautious. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg clarified that the military bloc currently has no plans to deploy forces to Ukraine, citing the absence of a formal request from Kiev.



Landsbergis underscored the practicality of training Ukrainian troops within their own country rather than on NATO soil, stating that all necessary resources are readily available in Ukraine itself. He suggested that trainers stationed as part of the proposed coalition could be supported with air defense measures.



Beyond practical considerations, Landsbergis highlighted the strategic significance of such a move, asserting that it would signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Western assistance to Ukraine is not subject to his approval. The Lithuanian parliament has reportedly approved the concept of a training mission, with Landsbergis expressing a preference for a broader coalition involving other Western nations.



The proposal reflects a concerted effort among Baltic states and their allies to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities in the face of ongoing tensions with Russia. By advocating for a NATO-led training initiative within Ukraine, Lithuania aims to demonstrate solidarity with Kiev while reinforcing the alliance's commitment to collective defense in the region.

