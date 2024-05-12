Zelensky hires former top general as UK envoy

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a significant diplomatic move by appointing his former top general, Valery Zaluzhny, as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom. This decision marks a notable transition for Zaluzhny, who was relieved of his military duties in February following reported disagreements with Zelensky over strategic approaches in the conflict with Russia.



The appointment was formalized through a decree published on Zelensky's official website, wherein Zaluzhny was discharged from military service "on health grounds with the right to wear a military uniform." This move follows Zaluzhny's removal from his position as the country's military commander-in-chief, a role he had held since 2021. Zelensky replaced Zaluzhny with General Aleksandr Syrsky in February, amid tensions over differing assessments of the conflict's progress and strategic direction.



Zaluzhny's dismissal from his military post was preceded by his suggestion that the hostilities had reached a stalemate, a viewpoint that clashed with Zelensky's public stance. Reports also surfaced suggesting that Zelensky perceived Zaluzhny as a political rival, particularly as polls indicated the former general enjoyed higher approval ratings than the Ukrainian president. Despite Zaluzhny's departure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov downplayed the significance of his firing, stating that it would not alter the course of the conflict.



In the subsequent weeks, the situation on the ground in Donbass, the conflict-ridden region in eastern Ukraine, has remained tense, with reports of sporadic clashes and heightened military activity. Zaluzhny's nomination for the role of United Kingdom ambassador was endorsed by Zelensky in March and received approval from London in late April, paving the way for his transition to a diplomatic role. This appointment reflects Ukraine's commitment to diplomatic engagement and underscores Zelensky's efforts to leverage experienced individuals in key diplomatic positions to navigate the complexities of international relations amidst ongoing conflict.

