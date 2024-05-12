China witnesses steady increase in consumer prices amid dropping producer prices

(MENAFN) In April, China experienced its third consecutive month of increasing consumer prices, signaling a potential recovery in domestic demand. This positive trend follows the revelation of better-than-expected import data for the month, suggesting that various measures implemented by the country in recent months may have bolstered consumer sentiment.



According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics released on Saturday, consumer prices in April saw a 0.3 percent uptick compared to the previous year, with a 0.1 percent increase from March. These figures surpassed expectations, as a Reuters poll had anticipated only a 0.2 percent rise.



Xu Tianxin, chief economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit, noted that aside from food and energy prices, inflation indicators tied to consumer spending point towards a resurgence in demand, particularly in the services sector. This suggests a potential rebound in economic activity as consumers regain confidence.



The core inflation rate, which excludes the volatility of food and fuel prices, also saw a modest increase, rising to 0.7 percent in April from 0.6 percent in March.



However, amidst the positive consumer price data, China continues to grapple with falling producer prices. The producer price index fell by 2.5 percent in April compared to the previous year, extending a downward trend that has persisted for a year and a half. This ongoing decline presents challenges for businesses operating in sectors reliant on producer prices.



In response to these economic dynamics, the Central Bank of China announced on Friday its commitment to maintaining a flexible, precise, and effective monetary policy. The bank aims to support the moderate rise in consumer prices as part of broader efforts to bolster economic recovery. This strategic approach reflects China's focus on balancing inflationary pressures with the need for sustained growth in the wake of the pandemic.

