(MENAFN) In a recent interview with CNN, President Joe Biden conceded that civilians in Gaza had been killed by United States-manufactured bombs during Israel's conflict with Hamas. Biden further warned that the United States would cease bomb shipments to West Jerusalem if Israel expanded its offensive in the southern Gaza town of Rafah.



The admission comes amid heightened scrutiny of Israel's military tactics, particularly as the conflict in Gaza enters its seventh month. Concerns have been raised over the use of larger munitions in densely populated areas like Rafah, where approximately 1.4 million displaced Palestinians are seeking refuge. The United Nations estimates that the population of Gaza was just over 2.2 million before the conflict began, underscoring the potential for massive loss of life in such circumstances.



Earlier, the United States had halted a shipment of more than a thousand 2,000-pound bombs destined for Israel due to concerns about their use in Rafah's overcrowded conditions. Biden emphasized that the United States would not supply weapons and artillery shells historically used in densely populated areas like Rafah.



The acknowledgment of civilian casualties from United States-made bombs highlights the complexities and moral dilemmas surrounding arms sales to allies engaged in conflict. The situation underscores the need for greater scrutiny and accountability in arms transfers to ensure compliance with international humanitarian law and the protection of civilian lives.

