               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Demon Slayer 4: Netflix To Jiocinema-7 Places To Watch THIS Anime


5/12/2024 4:00:18 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven platforms where you might be able to watch "Demon Slayer" season 4 in India.


Demon Slayer 4: Netflix To Jiocinema-7 Places To Watch THIS Anime Image

Here are seven platforms where you might be able to watch "Demon Slayer" season 4 in India.

Netflix

Netflix often licenses popular anime series for streaming, so it's worth checking if "Demon Slayer" season 4 is available on Netflix India.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video also offers a variety of anime titles, including popular ones like "Demon Slayer." Check if the latest season is available for streaming on this platform.

Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar has been expanding its anime library, and it's possible that "Demon Slayer" season 4 might be available on this platform in India.

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is a dedicated anime streaming service that offers a wide range of anime titles, including ongoing series like "Demon Slayer."

JioCinema

JioCinema is another popular OTT platform service that will have "Demon Slayer" season 4 available for streaming in India.

SonyLIV

SonyLIV occasionally features anime titles, so it's worth checking if "Demon Slayer" season 4 is available on this platform.

Anime-specific websites/apps

Sometimes, anime series are available for streaming on specific websites or apps dedicated to anime.

MENAFN12052024007385015968ID1108202270


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search