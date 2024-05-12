Gold prices rise amid weak US jobs data, prospects of federal interest rate cut

(MENAFN) The past week witnessed a notable surge in gold prices, propelled by the momentum generated from lackluster US jobs data, which has heightened expectations of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. Spot gold experienced a substantial increase of 2.55 percent, reaching USD2,360.50 per ounce, while gold futures prices for June delivery climbed by 2.9 percent to USD2,375 per ounce.



The uptick in gold prices came in response to data indicating a larger-than-anticipated rise in new applications for unemployment benefits among Americans. This unexpected increase further fueled speculations that the Federal Reserve might opt for a policy shift, including interest rate cuts, to support the economy.



Investors are now closely monitoring upcoming economic indicators, particularly the Producer Price Index and Consumer Price Index data in the United States scheduled for release next week. The outcomes of these indices are poised to exert significant influence on the trajectories of both gold and silver prices, shaping investment decisions in the precious metals market.



Additional insights from the University of Michigan's data revealed a notable decline in consumer confidence, with the Consumer Confidence Index dropping by 12.7 percent on a monthly basis to 67.4 points in the preliminary May reading. This figure fell short of expectations, which had projected a reading of 76.3 points. Concurrently, the Current Economic Situation Index also experienced a decline of 12.9 percent on a monthly basis, settling at 68.8 points.



The combination of weak economic indicators and mounting uncertainties has bolstered the appeal of gold as a safe-haven asset, driving its prices to notable highs and underlining the significance of forthcoming economic data in shaping market sentiment and investment strategies.

MENAFN12052024000045015682ID1108202250