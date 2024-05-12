South Korea's fiscal deficit reaches record high amid financial recovery efforts

(MENAFN) South Korea's fiscal deficit has surged to unprecedented levels in the initial three months of 2024, primarily attributed to escalating expenditures aimed at bolstering the nation's economic revival. The Ministry of Finance, as detailed in its monthly public finance report, disclosed that the managed fiscal balance, a pivotal metric gauging financial stability with rigorous criteria, registered a deficit of 75.3 trillion won (USD55.07 billion) during the January-March period. This figure marks a substantial increase from the previous year's deficit of 54 trillion won.



This year's fiscal shortfall stands as the largest ever recorded in any three-month interval since the ministry commenced data collection in 2014, underscoring the magnitude of financial strain amid efforts to navigate the economic rebound.



Despite the fiscal challenges, South Korea's economic landscape showcases signs of resilience and vitality. Preliminary data released by the Bank of Korea highlights a robust growth trajectory during the first quarter of 2024, with notable rebounds in private spending, construction investments, and export volumes. The country's real gross domestic product (GDP) surged by 1.3 percent on a quarterly basis from January to March, according to banking data.



This growth rate represents a significant upswing, marking the swiftest pace of expansion in over two years. The buoyancy observed in the first quarter of 2024 mirrors the vigor witnessed in the economy during the final quarter of 2021, underscoring a sustained trajectory of recovery and expansion.

