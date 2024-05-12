Sports Technology Market To Surpass USD 71.44 Billion With Highest CAGR Of 20.7% By 2031: SNS Insider

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The global Sports Technology Market is experiencing a surge, driven by a growing emphasis on audience engagement and entertainment activities, integrates with the digital transformation of stadiums and arenas. This market is expected to reach USD 71.44 billion by 2031, growing at a significant CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Market Demand is growing with Technology Integration

The substantial increase in demand for technology-based services within the sports arena. This is driven by a strong focus on audience engagement and entertainment, alongside the digital transformation of stadiums. the rising number of sporting events and the growing demand for data-driven decision-making in sports operations are Driving the market growth. Factors such as the increased usage of data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and social media are further contributing to market expansion.

AI in Sports

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is another key factor influencing market growth. AI plays a Important role in monitoring players' health, fitness, and safety. AI-powered wearable devices Such as watches and heart rate monitors track players' activity even outside the field, ensuring player safety during workouts.

Top Companies Featured in Sports Technology Market Report:

– Apple

– ChyronHego Corporation

– HCL Technologies Limited

– Infosys Limited

– Oracle Corporation

– Sony Corporation

– Catapult Sports

– Cisco Systems

– IBM Corporation

– Modern Times Group

– Panasonic Corporation

Investments Drive Innovation and Enhance Player Performance

Recent years have witnessed significant developments in the sports technology market due to increased investments by Various organizations. These investments are directed towards adopting the latest technologies for tracking player performance and engaging fans. In February 2023, STATS LLC expanded its collaboration with the United Soccer League (USL) by offering Opta services to fan-facing platforms, on-field performance analysis tools, and broadcasting tools for the USL.

Outdoor sports such as cricket, football (soccer), rugby, and others have extensively integrated sports technology. Interestingly, while games currently dominate the market in terms of revenue, indoor sports such as badminton, chess, and swimming are catching up and contributing significantly to the industry's growth, albeit at a slower pace.

Focus on Delighting Fans at Stadiums

Sports event organizers are actively investing in digital technologies to curate unforgettable game-viewing experiences, both in stadiums and on digital devices. Stadium owners are deploying various technologies to Improve the spectator experience, including high-density Wi-Fi, location-based services, digital kiosks, 360-degree ultra-high definition (UHD) cameras, and digital signage. As an example, Cisco launched“The Connected Scarf” in August 2022 to monitor fan emotions throughout a football match, providing insights into the connection between clubs and supporters.

Segment Analysis

By Type, Soccer holds the largest revenue share and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Sports technology plays a Important role in soccer by providing coaches with data-driven insights into players' fitness levels, enabling informed decisions. The 2022 FIFA World Cup showcased the return of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology and the introduction of Semi-automated offside Technology (SAOT), which significantly impacted the market by enhancing on-field officiating and decision-making accuracy.

By Technology , the Smart Stadium segment captured over 54% of the total revenue share in 2023. The immense benefits offered by smart stadiums, such as ticket management, seat upgrades, crowd management, queue reduction, social media updates, Wi-Fi connectivity, food ordering, merchandise sales, smart lighting, integrated security systems, and emergency response management, contribute to their Increasing popularity. Many stadiums are undergoing renovations to transform them into smart venues, aiming to deliver a holistic event experience encompassing operational efficiency, enhanced security, and smart parking solutions. The Analytics & Statistics segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the numerous advantages it offers, including valuable insights for teams, coaches, players, and fans regarding performance improvement.

Recent Developments in Sports Technology



In September 2023, St. Louis CITY SC partnered with Cisco Systems to leverage digital signage, Wi-Fi, security, and networking solutions, offering an immersive matchday experience for fans.

Apple launched Apple Watch Series 8 in September 2022 with advanced health features, including a temperature sensor for women's health and Crash Detection for car accidents.

Fitbit launched Versa 4 and Sense 2 smartwatches in August 2022, focusing on sleep, stress, and fitness management. Garmin launched the Forerunner 955 Solar in June 2022, the world's first dedicated GPS-running smartwatch with solar charging and a 49-hour battery life.

Impact of Global Disruptions

The war has significantly impacted the production and distribution of electronic components important for sports technology products. Manufacturers in these regions may face difficulties obtaining raw materials or finished goods, leading to potential shortages and price hikes. Sanctions imposed on Russia may restrict access to technology and expertise previously available from the region. boycotts of Russian athletes and teams could lead to a decline in sponsorship opportunities, impacting the funding available for sports technology advancements.

In an economic downturn, consumers may prioritize essential expenses over discretionary purchases such as sports technology wearables or subscriptions to advanced sports analytics platforms. This could lead to a decline in overall market growth. During economic uncertainty, investors may become more cautious about funding innovative sports technology ventures. This could hinder the development and adoption of new technologies in the market.

Key Regional Developments

North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the sports technology market due to Leading sports technology companies such as Nike, Under Armour, and Garmin are headquartered in North America. These companies drive innovation and significantly influence market trends. North America boasts well-developed infrastructure for sports facilities, which are readily adopting smart stadium technologies for enhanced fan experiences and operational efficiency. The region has a strong culture of sports fandom, attracting significant investments in sports technology solutions that cater to fan engagement and data-driven sports entertainment.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the sports technology market, growing internet penetration and smartphone usage in the region are creating a fertile ground for the adoption of mobile-based sports technology solutions like fitness trackers and sports analytics apps. Several Asian governments are actively promoting the development and adoption of sports technology solutions to bolster their sports industries and national teams.

Key Takeaways for the Sports Technology Market Study



The market is driven by the growing emphasis on fan engagement and the increasing use of data analytics in sports operations and player performance optimization.

Continuous advancements in AI, IoT, and other emerging technologies will create new opportunities for innovation and disruption in the sports technology landscape. The sports technology market will witness significant regional variations in growth patterns due to factors Such as infrastructure development, government policies, and consumer behaviour.

