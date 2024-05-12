Construction Equipment Market Is Projected To Reach USD 394 Billion By 2031 | Increasing Infrastructure Development And Automation

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The increasing focus on infrastructure development globally, integrates with the relentless march of automation in the construction and manufacturing sectors, is creating a strong demand for advanced and efficient equipment. This trend is expected to propel the market towards a valuation of USD 394 billion by 2031, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.46% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Download Sample Copy of Report:

Some of the Major Key Players:



Hitachi Ltd.

AB Volvo

Catterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V

Deere And Company

Hyundai Doosan Infracoe Co

J C Bamford Excavators. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd

Liebherr-International Ag Xcmg Group

Innovation and Shifting Preferences

The increasing focus on infrastructure development, particularly in road construction projects undertaken by governments across Asia-Pacific, is driving demand for robust machinery. Additionally, stringent regulations are prompting a shift towards electric and hybrid construction equipment, offering lower emissions compared to traditional hydraulic and mechanical options. This focus on sustainability is influencing manufacturer strategies and consumer preferences. The renting or leasing of construction equipment is gaining traction due to reduced costs and simplified maintenance processes. Rental companies often provide skilled operators alongside the machinery, offering a comprehensive solution for contractors. The construction industry is also witnessing a digital revolution, with advancements in connectivity and automation significantly impacting project execution. Rental companies are actively investing in new technologies to cater to the growing demand for advanced equipment, replacing older fleets with upgraded machinery.

Market Analysis

The global construction equipment market is growing due to a multitude of factors. Public-private partnerships are on the rise, leading to increased investment in infrastructure projects. This integrates with a increase in construction activities across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, is creating a robust demand for equipment. Major players are actively investing in research and development (R&D) to enhance equipment efficiency across diverse industries Such as mining, agriculture, forestry, material handling, waste management, and municipal services.

A significant trend is the ongoing shift from traditional to automated equipment. Construction companies are increasingly opting for retrofitting and renovation of existing technology to leverage the benefits of automation and improve overall productivity. The prominent players are focusing on streamlining supply chains and achieving higher operational efficiencies to meet the growing demand. Developing nations such as India are witnessing a surge in government spending on infrastructure upgrades, particularly road networks, to facilitate efficient transportation of resources.

Check Discount:

Recent Developments

In October 2023, CASE Construction Equipment, a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., introduced a new lineup of compact loaders, empowering smaller contractors with construction-grade machinery to tackle diverse projects with reduced manual labor.

In June 2022, Deere & Company and Wacker Neuson collaborated to develop and manufacture excavators across various weight categories. This strategic partnership allows both companies to leverage their expertise and cater to a broader market segment.

In May 2023, Caterpillar Inc. unveiled the upgraded Cat D10 Dozer, designed to excel in challenging construction environments.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. also launched the ZAXIS-7 series of compact excavators in May 2023, specifically designed to enhance task efficiency in urban work sites.

Segment Analysis

By solution type, the Products segment dominates the market in terms of revenue. This segment encompasses various construction machinery used for Various operations, including loaders, dozers, excavators, cranes, forklifts, and more. The services segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. These services include vehicle repair, inspection, maintenance, operator training, and more. Construction equipment manufacturers and distributors are increasingly generating revenue through the provision of services and replacement parts associated with their equipment.

By industry, the construction & infrastructure segment is Dominates the market with holding Largest Revenue share. Construction equipment plays a Important role in building various types of infrastructure, including residential & commercial buildings, roads, rails, and other public works. The growing of construction activities across the globe are expected to drive growth in this segment.

Impact of Global Disruptions

The Russia-Ukraine war has result to growing fuel prices, and economic uncertainty are hindering market growth. The war has also impacted the availability of raw materials, leading to production delays and cost escalations, An economic slowdown can also Reduce the demand for construction equipment. Reduced government spending on infrastructure projects and a decline in private investments in construction activities can negatively impact market growth.

Key Regional Development

The Asia-Pacific region Dominates the Market with holding the largest construction equipment market share and is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the extensive demand in the construction & infrastructure segment, particularly in countries such as China and India. These countries are witnessing rapid urbanization and significant investments in infrastructure development projects, driving the demand for construction equipment. The presence of several emerging market players manufacturing technology-driven construction machines further strengthens the position of the Asia-Pacific region in this market.

Key Takeaways



The construction equipment market is poised for significant growth, driven by factors such as rising infrastructure development, automation integration, and increasing demand for advanced equipment.

The Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdown pose challenges, but also create opportunities for diversification and strategic planning. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to remain the dominant market, driven by urbanization, government infrastructure investments, and a thriving manufacturing base.

Buy Complete Report:

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.





Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.





Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)



